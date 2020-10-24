Your Community: Friday Fright Night 

There’s no more frightening time of year, except maybe tax season or finals week…but this is the most fun you’ll have while being terrified. And what better way to have a scary good time than to listen to some scary stories?

Join Johnson County Library on Friday, October 30 at 6 pm for Friday Fright Night to hear some stories by select winners from the recent Scary Story Contest. In between readings the Library will feature some spooky artwork and recommend Halloween reads. This event will be fun for all ages. Wear your costume, grab a blanket and some marshmallows, and gather ‘round a virtual campfire for an extra spooky time.

This program will be hosted using the meeting software Zoom. A Johnson County Library staff member will contact registrants via the email you registered with the day of the program with instructions on how to access the Zoom meeting. You do not need to download any software or create an account.

Register now to reserve your spot around our virtual campfire. You’re sure to be in for a treat! If you’re looking for more fun events from the Library, visit the Events page of jocolibrary.org.

