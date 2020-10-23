SMSD News: Brief updates

Hybrid and In-Person Learning in the SMSD

Beginning Monday, October 26, 2020, all students in the Shawnee Mission School District who selected in-person learning will be attending school, either fully in-person or in the hybrid learning model. Elementary in-person students began the transition to hybrid learning on October 5, 2020, and this week is the first week where all elementary students are fully in-person (for students who selected that model.) Secondary students who selected in-person will begin learning in the hybrid model on Monday, October 26, 2020. (In the hybrid learning model, students attend school remotely two days per week, and learn remotely the other three days.)

Food Service Updates Free Meals Pick up Time

Free meals are offered to all SMSD students regardless of whether they are learning remote, hybrid, or in-person. This includes breakfast and lunch meals. Meals are funded entirely by United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) as part of their Summer Meals Program extension. These free meals will continue through the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The new pick-up time for remote meals is on Fridays from 6:30 a.m.-7:45 a.m. The Food Services team remains committed to serving all students.

Shawnee Mission Education Foundation Fall Breakfast

The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation will feature stories about students, staff, and community members at their annual Fall Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on November 3, 2020.

This year, the Foundation has taken a new approach to its annual event. Working with many unknowns during the pandemic, the event will be virtual.

Dr. Mike Fulton will share his update on the vision for the District set by the Shawnee Mission community and we will celebrate the grit and resilience of our students and educators. We know hearing these stories will inspire you and remind you of the power of our community.

Click here to make your reservation for premiere access to the breakfast and your name will be featured in the closing credits! You will receive a link prior to the scheduled breakfast time on November 3. We know it’s election day and since we want everyone to be able to vote, we’ll make sure reservation holders can view the event at a time that is convenient.