Briefly Noted: Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing Saturday at Shawnee Town 1929; Mission hosting Howl-o-Ween party, pet costume contest

Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing Saturday at Shawnee Town 1929

A free COVID-19 drive thru testing clinic takes place Saturday, Oct. 24, at Shawnee Town 1929, 11600 Johnson Drive, Shawnee.

The clinic is a partnership of the city of Shawnee, Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, Heart to Heart International and the KC Heartland campaign.

While the clinic is drive-thru, health workers will accept walk-ups. Participants are asked to keep at least 6 feet of distance and wear a mask. Participants must be at least 6 years old to be tested.

On-site registration is also available, but clinic partners encourage participants to pre-register online.

Mission to host Howl-o-Ween party, pet costume contest Oct. 24

The city of Mission’s Parks and Recreation department is hosting a Howl-o-Ween party and pet costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The party is dog-focused and will be held at Andersen Park, 5930 W. 61st Street. Participants can compete in a best trick and costume contest, as well as bobbing for treats and musical “hoops.” There will also be a fall-themed photo booth set up, and each dog will receive a goodie bag with treats and a toy upon registration.

A $5 pre-registration is required, and the dogs must be up to date on vaccinations. Masks are required as well as social distancing.

Roeland Park, Merriam to host prescription drug take-back day Oct. 24

The cities of Roeland Park and Merriam will host a prescription drug take-back day on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The events are in connection to the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. People can drop off their unused or expired medications at either Walgreens in Merriam from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or at Price Chopper in Roeland Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for safe disposal.

Lenexa approves $1 million contract with V.F. Anderson Builders for storm drainage work

The Lenexa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $1 million contract with V. F. Anderson Builders for the Ashley Park storm drainage improvements project.

The Ashley Park neighborhood has about 6,000 feet of corrugated metal storm sewer pipe and numerous curb inlets that need to be improved. V.F. Anderson Builders was the lowest bidder at $1,015,381 to perform the storm drainage work, according to city documents.