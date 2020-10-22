Briefly Noted: JCPRD offers discounted learning hub rates for qualifying families; Mission Community Food Pantry to host grand opening Oct. 22

JCPRD offers discounted learning hub rates for qualifying families

Johnson County Park & Recreation District is offering discounted rates for qualifying families to participate in its learning programs.

In a recent announcement, the district reported that a portion of Johnson County’s new CARES Act funds will subsidize the district’s school-age remote learning and child care programs.

“We’re grateful to the county for these funds, which will provide much-needed support to families throughout our community,” said Jennifer Anderson, manager of children’s services for the district.

The funds are available to eligible families who live or work in Johnson County, so long as they meet at least one of the following requirements:

Employed full time

Attending school full time

Participating in a certified workforce training program

Looking for full-time work

Lacking another safe option for child care

The district will award funds on a sliding scale based on income at 25%, 50%, 75% and 100% discounts. Discounted rates began Sept. 28. Applications are available on the district’s website.

Mission Community Food Pantry to host grand opening Oct. 22

The Mission Community Food Pantry, based out of Trinity Lutheran Church at 5601 W. 62nd Street, is hosting a grand opening on Oct. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those who wish to participate should enter the parking lot from the Nall Avenue entrance. The pantry will also be open on Nov. 12 and Dec. 10.

Shawnee approves $24 million in bonds for Phase 1 of Westbrooke Green

The Shawnee City Council on Oct. 12 unanimously agreed to authorize the issuance of up to $24 million in industrial revenue bonds for Westbrooke Green, a mixed-use residential/commercial project on the northeast corner of 75th Street and Quivira Road. The bonds finance construction of Phase 1, which comprises plans for the apartments being built by Northpoint Development.

Citing inquiries from nearby residents, Councilmembers Lindsey Constance and Jill Chalfie asked for the developers, Mission Peak Capital and Northpoint Development, to provide details on the status of the project as well as guidance for keeping apprised of progress.

Brad Haymond with Northpoint Development said they are completing the permitting processes to begin grading and site work. He expects demolition of remaining buildings and grade work to begin “within the next month, but hopefully sooner than that.” Haymond said the development team can communicate with city staff and leaders on creating monthly updates.