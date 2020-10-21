Your Kansas State Board of Education District 2 election primer

Advance in-person voting began on Oct. 17 in Johnson County, and Election Day is less than two weeks away on Nov. 3. As parents head to the polls to cast their ballots for the Kansas State Board of Education District 2, we’ve put together an election primer to give people an easy way to find out where the candidates stand on the issues.

Who’s on the ballot

The Kansas State Board of Education District 2 is a contested race with two candidates: Democrat Melanie Haas and Republican Benjamin Hodge (link is Hodge’s most recent campaign website). Voters can lookup a sample ballot via the Johnson County Election Office here, and a Kansas State Board of Education district map can be found online here.

Hodge did not respond to the Post during this election season, did not attend the candidate forum, and fellow Johnson County Republicans have raised concerns about his lack of effort and interest in education issues.

Candidate questionnaires

Earlier this month, the Post published candidate responses to the questionnaires we developed with reader input. The five questionnaire items are linked below:

Question #1: The debate over whether and how to allow in-person learning during the pandemic has dominated discussions ahead of the start of this school year. What factors should school district administrators be prioritizing when making decisions about bringing students back to the classroom? Read answers here.

Question #2: Describe the proper role of the state board of education in setting curriculum standards for the state’s schools. Is there a need for the curriculum to be more reflective and inclusive of groups that have been marginalized in the past? Read answers here.

Question #3: The state board of education has in the past debated whether it’s appropriate to teach the concept of intelligent design along with theory of evolution. What are your views on what should and should not be taught to Kansas students in this regard? Read answers here.

Question #4: The world that Kansas public school students will graduate into in the coming decades is likely to be very different than the world today. What skills and experiences should Kansas K-12 education be providing students to prepare them for an uncertain future? Read answers here.

Question #5: Johnson County has seen the number of economically disadvantaged students enrolled in public schools significantly increase over the past 20 years. What can the state do to support districts that are seeing their demographics shift in such a way? Read answers here.

Candidate forums

The Post hosted in-person, socially-distanced forums for the Kansas State Board of Education District 2 race. A recorded video of the forum can be found below, and topics covered are noted below the video.