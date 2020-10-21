Your Johnson County Board of County Commissioners election primer

Advance voting in person began Saturday, Oct. 17 in Johnson County and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov 3. As residents start heading to the polls to cast their ballots for Johnson County Board of County Commissioners, we’re putting together our election primers to give people an easy way to find out where the candidates stand on the issues.

Who’s on the ballot

The races for county commissioner seats are all contested elections. The candidates are listed below. We’ve linked to their campaign websites where possible.

County Commissioner District 2

County Commissioner District 3

County Commissioner District 6

Candidate questionnaires

Earlier this month, we published the candidates’ responses to the questionnaires we developed with input from our readers. You can find each of the five questionnaire items linked below:

Question 1: Property values have increased substantially in many parts of the county over the past decade, but the property tax rate has held largely steady. This means many homeowners have seen their annual property tax bills increase faster than the rate of inflation. Are you comfortable with this trend? If so, why? If not, how should the county address it? Read answers here.

Question 2: Mental health issues are a continuing concern in Johnson County, as evidenced by teen suicide rates and calls for police service. What can the county do to improve residents’ access to mental health services and ensure that mental health calls don’t divert police resources from crime prevention? Read answers here.

Question 3: Unlike the majority of the state, Johnson County continues to add population. What kinds of planning for public transportation should be taking place right now to ensure that we can accommodate the needs of residents 20 years from now? Read answers here.

Question 4: Are there any areas of public service where you believe the county is currently not investing enough, or is at risk of underinvesting for the future? Read answers here.

Question 5: Johnson County Government has the authority to veto applications for tax-increment financing (TIF) districts developers submit to cities — but has not exercised that power in recent years. Critics of TIF suggest it diverts tax dollars that governments could use on services to private entities. Proponents say TIF is a net benefit to communities by increasing tax revenues in the long run. Do you think the board of county commissioners should consider using its TIF veto power more frequently? Why or why not? Read answers here.

Candidate forum for District 2

In late September, we hosted an in-person forum for the candidates running for the District 2 seat on the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners. You can watch the video of the forum below. Topics covered during each forum are noted with time codes below.