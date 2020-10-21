Weekly COVID-19 Update: County sees uptick in new cases, percent positives

Editor’s Note: In an effort to keep our readers informed of COVID-19 trends across Johnson County, the Shawnee Mission Post each Wednesday will publish a weekly update detailing the latest news and trends related to the novel coronavirus in our area. This is our third report.

The percent positive test rate for COVID-19 in Johnson County climbed to 6.8% this week, up from 5.9% last week.

There were 735 new cases reported for the week of Oct. 11, or about 105 new cases per day. This is up more than 16% from the previous week. The county also saw upticks in the percentage of new cases per 100,000, hospitalizations and total deaths.

According to Johnson County Department of Health and Environment director Sanmi Areola the county’s goal is to have less than 50 new infections per 100,000 residents per week, with a positivity rate of 5% or less.

Public health officials continue to urge individuals to practice social distancing, frequently wash hands, and wear a mask in public — a mandate Johnson County residents can expect to encounter for the near future. Last week the Board of County Commissioners allowed Johnson County’s mask order to extend into November.

Key Trends

Vaccine update

In its regular COVID-19 briefing the University of Kansas Health System discussed distribution logistics for the vaccine Pfizer expects to have available by mid-November. Phil Griffin, Kansas Department of Health and Environment Director of Disease Control and Prevention, discussed how phased distribution of the Pfizer vaccine will be rolled out across Kansas, with the most vulnerable populations getting vaccinations first.

Griffin said KDHE is working to enroll providers now in preparation for the vaccine’s release.

“We’ve targeted first at hospitals that are caring for COVID patients, and also the health departments,” Griffin said.

Widespread availability of the vaccine is expected after mid-2021 and it is likely that several other vaccines will be introduced around the same time.

