2020 Voter Guides

This fall, the Shawnee Mission Post hosted 19 in-person forums and sent out written questionnaires to nearly 50 candidates — all focused on the issues our readers told us were most important to them as they decide who to support in this fall’s election.
Below are links to our election primers for a variety of races up and down the ballot. These easy-to-scan posts will let you find out where the candidates on your ballot stand on some of the biggest issues facing our community — from COVID-19 and climate change to Medicaid expansion and the racial justice movement.
ELECTION PRIMERS
- U.S. Senate race: Libertarian Jason Buckley, Democrat Barbara Bollier and Republican Roger Marshall
- Kansas 3rd Congressional District race: Republican Amanda Adkins, incumbent Democrat Sharice Davids and Libertarian Steve Hohe
- Johnson County District Attorney race: Republican incumbent Steve Howe and Democrat Zach Thomas
- Kansas State Board of Education District 2 race: Democrat Melanie Haas and Republican Ben Hodge
- Board of County Commissioners races: District 2 candidates Jeff Meyers and Rob Patterson; District 3 candidates Charlotte O’Hara and Stacy Obringer-Varhall; and District 6 candidates Mike Brown (the incumbent) and Shirley Allenbrand
- Kansas House of Representatives: Candidates from 10 districts that include at least a portion of northern Johnson County
- Kansas Senate: Candidates from six districts that include at least a portion of northern Johnson County
- Judge retention and liquor law ballot questions: Info on the other major items on this year’s local ballots
