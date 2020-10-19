YMCA of Greater Kansas City offering free before- and after-school programs for JoCo kids learning remotely

YMCA of Greater Kansas City is offering free access to its Y Academy program and before-and-after-school care for families in virtual learning environments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both of the YMCA’s local programs, which provide child care and in-person learning support for before, during and after school, are now available at no cost to families in Johnson and Wyandotte counties. Families can enroll through Dec. 30, but space is limited.

In its announcement last week, the YMCA noted that any family whose school is offering remote or virtual learning options qualifies to attend these programs for free. The purpose of the programs is to offer an option for working families needing school-age child care and/or academic support as a result of the changes this school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before-and-After-School Y Club Academy is for students in grades K-6, according to YMCA of Greater Kansas City. The programs are state-licensed with trained staff and are located in Shawnee Mission and several neighboring school districts, including Blue Valley and Spring Hill.

Meanwhile, the new full-day Y Learning Academy provides in-person support for students in virtual learning environments. Sites include Church of the Resurrection locations, Colonial Church in Prairie Village, Johnson County Community College and Joe E. Amayo Argentine Community Center. (Editor’s note: earlier on Monday, the Post published content paid for by JCCC about the Y Academy there. That was produced and published independently of the Post’s newsroom.)

The program is financially supported by the state’s COVID-19 relief funds from the federal CARES Act. YMCA of Greater Kansas City noted that its plans to accept applications until funding is depleted.

Families already enrolled and paying for either full-day or before-and-after programs will receive the 100% discount on their accounts, according to the organization. The discounted rates are in effect through Dec. 30.