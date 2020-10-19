Friends of Johnson County Library announce 2020 bookmark design contest winners

The Friends of Johnson County Library earlier this month announced the 2020 bookmark design contest winners.

There were 14 winners who were chosen out of the more than 400 illustrations accepted into the contest. Designs and drawings are to be made by hand only, with a variety of media, including colored pencil, marker and crayon. Anyone from preschoolers to adults could enter a design.

“They’re so wonderful, and I collect a new set every year,” Friends president Jennifer Curtis said in a press release. “They’re a great way to get creative people of all ages interested in our excellent library system.”

Johnson County library branches are still operating on limited hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the libraries reopen more fully, the winning bookmarks are set to be printed and available for patrons to take at all library locations.

Below are the 14 bookmark contest winners: