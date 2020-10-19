Briefly Noted: Cleveland University’s Overland Park campus sees historic enrollment in chiropractic program

Cleveland University’s Overland Park campus sees historic enrollment in chiropractic program

Cleveland University, which has a Kansas City campus in Overland Park, had the largest fall enrollment in the university’s College of Chiropractic in 38 years.

In its announcement of the record enrollment last week, the university noted that 103 students began the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program this fall. Incoming students come from across the country, from California to West Virginia.

“Fall enrollment is consistently growing as more college graduates enroll in doctorate programs immediately after receiving their undergraduate degrees in the spring,” said Melissa Denton, director of admissions at the university. “Students are beginning to realize that the Doctor of Chiropractic degree is attractive to those seeking to help others stay healthy. People want to be proactive in maintaining proper health, and chiropractic is an affordable healthcare option that is essential in achieving that goal.”

Merriam large item pick-up begins Oct. 19

The city of Merriam’s large item pick-up begins on Monday, Oct. 19, and lasts until Friday, Oct. 23.

Residents can place rugs, appliances, electronics, furniture or other large items on their curb before 7 a.m. on their designated trash day, free of charge. The city will be sectioned off each day, and details about which day an area will be receiving the free service can be found online here.