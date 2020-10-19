2020 candidate forum: Kansas House District 29

The state’s role and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a right to abortion and Medicaid expansion were some of the main topics during the Shawnee Mission Post’s recent forum for candidates vying for Kansas House District 29. The forum took place at Prairie Village City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and was the last of 19 candidate forums hosted by the Post during the 2020 election cycle.

The event featured incumbent Democratic Rep. Brett Parker and his Republican challenger, Jerry Clinton. The 29th House District covers part of Overland Park.

Below is the list of questions posed by the Post staff and readers, including timestamps for when they are asked in the video. The forum can be viewed in two parts on the Post’s Facebook page, both here and here. The first video is also embedded below.