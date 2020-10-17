Your Community: Ballot boxes at the Library

In Johnson County, the number of mail-in ballot applications has surpassed 150,000. Election officials are working hard to increase Johnson County’s capacity to handle this record-breaking number of mail-in ballots.

One way to meet that need is the installation of secured ballot drop boxes across the County. Johnson County Election Office encourages voters to take advantage of advance voting options to reduce traffic at Election Day polling locations and keep voters and elections workers safe and healthy.

Beginning Oct. 17, six of these secured ballot boxes will be available at Johnson County Library locations, with a seventh box at the Johnson County Government Northeast office building in Mission. Similar ballot boxes, which are being provided by the Kansas Secretary of State, will be installed across the state ahead of the election.

Johnson County Library is proud to be part of this initiative. The Library’s ballot box locations are:

Blue Valley Library , 9000 W. 151st St., Overland Park

Central Resource Library , 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park

De Soto Library , 33145 W. 83rd St., De Soto

Gardner Library , 137 E. Shawnee St., Gardner

Shawnee Library , 13811 Johnson Drive, Shawnee

Spring Hill Library , 109 S. Webster St., Spring Hill

Whether you are a seasoned voter, or registering for the first time, Johnson County Library has you covered with election information. Check out the guide to Kansas Elections and Voting, which contains information on how to check your registration and polling place, important dates and deadlines, and how to find more information about candidates.

