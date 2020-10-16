SMSD News: SMSD Education Foundation invites you to their annual Fall Breakfast

The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation will feature stories about students, staff, and community members at their annual Fall Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on November 3, 2020.

This year, the Foundation has taken a new approach to its annual event. Working with many unknowns during the pandemic, the event will be virtual.

You are invited to be a sponsor and audience member of the world premiere of the season’s most anticipated documentary, coming to a screen near you:

SMSD Strong

Shawnee Mission Education Foundation

Annual Fall Breakfast

Opening at 7:30 a.m. on November 3, 2020



Dr. Mike Fulton will share an update on the vision for the District set by the Shawnee Mission community, and we will celebrate the grit and resilience of our students and educators. We know hearing these stories will inspire you and remind you of the power of our community.

Click here to make your reservation for premiere access to the breakfast, and your name will be featured in the closing credits! You will receive a link prior to the scheduled breakfast time on November 3. We know it’s election day and since we want everyone to be able to vote, we’ll make sure reservation holders can view the event at a time that is convenient.

The Foundation is here to help to make this the very best year it can be. Its programs are still going strong, including Scholarship Shawnee Mission, Leadership Shawnee Mission, E2 Teacher Grants, and The Shawnee Mission Cares Fund.

Make your reservation today to support these important programs. Your generosity will benefit all Shawnee Mission students.

​​​​​​​Together we are SMSD Strong.