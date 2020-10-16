Briefly Noted: AMC Theatres says it could run out of money by end of 2020; Zippia names Olathe happiest city in Kansas

AMC Theatres says it could run out of money by end of 2020

AMC Theatres, a Leawood-based company, told the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday that it could run out of cash by the end of this year or early 2021.

In its report, the company cited the ongoing uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the release of new films on streaming services instead of in movie theaters, as the causes for the significant loss in revenue.

AMC noted that in the time between resuming some theater operations during the pandemic and Oct. 9, the company’s theaters had an 85% drop in attendance in U.S. markets, and a roughly 74% drop in attendance in international markets compared to the same period last year.

The news comes a few months after the company furloughed employees. AMC warned in June that it may not stay open after the pandemic. [AMC Theatres says it could run out of cash by end of 2020 — KSHB]

Pflumm Road has closures, lane reductions in the coming days

A stretch of Pflumm Road in Shawnee will be closed from Shawnee Mission Parkway to 71st Street starting this week through Thursday, Oct. 22. Shawnee is closing this stretch of road so crews can complete paving and new pavement markings. The detour routes for through traffic are Lackman and Quivira roads. The roadwork is part of Shawnee’s Pflumm Road rehabilitation project.

Part of Pflumm Road in Lenexa will also be reduced to one lane under I-435 next week. The Kansas Department of Transportation will close Pflumm under the I-435 bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily starting Monday, Oct. 19, and will continue for about six days while crews complete repairs on the I-435 bridge. Flaggers will direct traffic during the lane closures. Expect delays.

Zippia names Olathe happiest city in Kansas, on top 10 list

Zippia, a company that helps people discover new jobs and career paths, named Olathe the happiest city in the state of Kansas — and the second happiest city in the nation.

With more than half of the city’s population earning more than $75,000 and an average commute of 22 minutes, Zippia found Olathe to have suburban life affordability and “excitement and opportunity of a larger city.” The company examined more than 600 cities and used the following criteria to develop the list:

Median home prices

Percent of households earning more than $75,000

A short commute to work

Having a family

Population with at least a bachelor’s degree

Roeland Park moves Oct. 24 KC Symphony concert to community center

The city of Roeland Park Thursday announced the Oct. 24 Kansas City Symphony concert will now be held at the community center.

Previously, the event was to be held at R Park as an inaugural event for the park improvements. The 5 p.m. event will still be socially-distanced and outdoors at the Roeland Park Community Center lawn. Participants are encouraged to pack lawn chairs, blankets and snacks to enjoy.