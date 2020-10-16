Award-winning Plowboys holds homegating event to celebrate fall, local food and barbeque

Todd Johns, founder and chief pitmaster of Plowboys Barbeque, and his brother-in-law Randy Hinck started the barbecue competition team Pork Pullin Plowboys in 2001. By 2009, the team had racked up 22 KCBS-sanctioned competitions in seven states and five championship wins. The most sensational moment was when Plowboys returned to the American Royal Invitational and was crowned the American Royal Grand Champion.

This weekend, Plowboys Barbeque is throwing an amazing Homegating Celebration and you’re invited!

Saturday, October 17 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Overland Park Plowboys

6735 W. 75th St.

Meet Founder-Chief Pitmaster Todd Johns and observe live, outdoor demos using Plowboys award-winning rubs and sauces!

Enjoy collaborative specials including Plowboys award-winning sausage on sliders with Little Bill’s Pimento Cheese (2 for $5 or 4 for $8) and warm-up with Plowboys Ground Brisket with Barley and Vegetable Soup ($8 – pint).

Meet and buy from local food and beverage artisans!

Bloom Baking Company: featuring Little BIll’s Pimento Cheese & fresh baked goods.

Crane Brewing Company: featuring award-winning, handcrafted beers and meet founder, Michael Crane!

Helga Fine Foods: featuring Kansas City’s #1 gourmet mustard in flavors you’ll be drooling over.



Johns opened Plowboys Barbeque in Blue Springs in 2013, followed by a downtown location, two concession stands at Arrowhead Stadium and a third full-service location in Overland Park. Plowboys Yardbird Rub, an award-winning blend of sweet and salty with a bit of heat, now sells more than 100,000 pounds a year worldwide. #HowDoYouYardbird