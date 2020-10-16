2020 candidate forum: Kansas House District 21

The state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicaid expansion and the challenge of redistricting were some of the main highlights from the Shawnee Mission Post’s recent forum for candidates vying for Kansas House District 21. The forum took place at Prairie Village City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the final night of the Post’s forums for the 2020 election cycle.

The event featured incumbent Democratic Rep. Jerry Stogsdill, who is seeking his third term in the 21st District. He is being challenged this year by Republican Bob Reese, a retired engineer who has served on the WaterOne board since 1993. Both men participated in the Oct. 13 event.

The 21st House District covers parts of Leawood, Mission Hills, Overland Park and Prairie Village.

Below is the list of questions posed by the Post staff and readers, including timestamps for when they are asked on the video. The full video of the forum can be viewed on the Post’s Facebook page and is also embedded below.