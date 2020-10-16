2020 candidate forum: Kansas House District 20

The ongoing economic and educational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicaid expansion and statewide LGBTQ anti-discrimination protections were just a few of the highlights from the Post’s forum for candidates vying for Kansas House District 20. The forum took place at Prairie Village City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the final night of the Post’s candidate forums.

The event featured Mari-Lynn Poskin, a Democrat vying for the seat against Republican Jane Dirks, who chose not to participate. Read here about our thoughts on why we host candidate forums and what it means when candidates don’t participate. The 20th House District covers parts of Leawood and Overland Park.

Below is the list of questions posed by the Post staff and readers, including timestamps for when they are asked on the video. The full video of the forum can be viewed on the Post’s Facebook page and is also embedded below.

With politics at the national level often monopolizing voters’ attention, what are the state-level concerns that you think are priorities heading into the 2021 legislative session? [4:20] We are now in the midst of the seventh month of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Johnson County, data provided by the county health department — in terms of new cases and percent positive test rates — continue to suggest community spread is still happening across Kansas. How would you assess the state’s response to the pandemic so far? Has the state not done enough or too much or somewhere in between? [5:10]