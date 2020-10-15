Briefly Noted: Kansas City Star sues Overland Park over 2018 records related to killing of John Albers; The 47 striping project back on track following delays

Kansas City Star sues Overland Park over 2018 records related to killing of John Albers

The Kansas City Star is suing the city of Overland Park over 2018 records related to the police killing of 17-year-old John Albers.

The Star is arguing that the resignation and severance agreement for the officer who fatally shot Albers, Clayton Jenison, is public record and should be turned over, The Star reports. Last month, the Federal Bureau of Investigations Kansas City field office launched an investigation into Albers’ shooting.

Prior to that, Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach defended the $70,000 severance agreement and said there have been efforts to improve the police department’s crisis training and mental health response. Gerlach also released a 525-page document that included a timeline of the Albers case, but did not include district attorney or police investigative reports.

The 47 striping project back on track following delays

The 47 corridor striping project, touching Roeland Park, Westwood and Kansas City, Kan., is back on track following minor delays.

The improvements include reducing W. 47th Street to a three-lane corridor and adding striped bike lanes and pedestrian crosswalks. Work is expected to be completed shortly, according to Westwood Buzz.

Roeland Park hosts photo contest, asks residents about beloved parts of the city

The city of Roeland Park is hosting a photo contest and is asking for residents to send in photos about what they love the most about Roeland Park.

Some ideas offered by the city include people and activities, parks, landscapes, culture and art, and nature and animals. The submissions will be judged by city staff, and winning photos will receive a gift card.

Submissions will be accepted until Dec. 31, and can be submitted here.