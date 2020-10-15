2020 candidate forum: Kansas Senate District 7

Medicaid expansion, state legislative and congressional redistricting and COVID-19 were among the discussed topics in the Post’s Oct. 7 forum for candidates seeking office in Kansas 7th Senate District.

The two candidates, Democrat Ethan Corson and Republican Laura McConwell, are vying for the seat being vacated by state Sen. Barbara Bollier’s who is running for U.S. Senate. The district covers Fairway, Mission Hills, Mission Woods, Roeland Park, Prairie Village, Westwood, Westwood Hills and parts of Leawood and Overland Park.

Below is a list of the questions posed by the Post staff and readers to the two candidates, with time stamps included for each question. A video of the forum is embedded below, and can also be found on the Post’s Facebook page here.