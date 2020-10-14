Weekly COVID-19 Update: Johnson County sees decline in new COVID-19 cases

Editor’s Note: In an effort to keep our readers informed of COVID-19 trends across Johnson County, the Shawnee Mission Post each Wednesday will publish a weekly update detailing the latest news and trends related to the novel coronavirus in our area. This is our second report.

The percent positive test rate for COVID-19 in Johnson County is down this week, along with a drop in new cases.

In his update to the Board of County Commissioners Tuesday, Johnson County Department of Health and Environment Director Sanmi Areola noted the county has experienced a drop in new weekly infections, averaging about 91 new COVID-19 infections per day.

There were 640 new cases reported for the week of Oct. 4, down about 5% from the 673 cases the week prior. The percentage positives decreased to 5.9%, down from last week’s 6.4%. (Last week, JCDHE changed how it calculates percent positivity, leading to a dramatic one-time drop in the reported rate. Read this explanation behind the change.)

Key Trends

Halloween tips

The Johnson County Local Health Officer Joseph LeMaster provided tips to safely celebrate Halloween this year in an online video. LeMaster urged residents to practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, and set aside any candy collected during trick-or-treating events for a few days since it would have been handled by several different people.

Below you will find links to the Shawnee Mission Post’s COVID-19 coverage from the last week, along with notable news releases from Johnson County.

