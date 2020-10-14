Briefly Noted: Lanesfield School to host fall open house on Oct. 31; JoCo Election Office announces three new advance voting locations

Lanesfield School to host fall open house on Oct. 31
The Lanesfield School is set to host a fall open house on Oct. 31, with no pre-registration requirements.
Participants of all ages can celebrate in the 1869, one-room schoolhouse from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Halloween. There will be stickball, reenactors, the Missouri Town Band and other activities spread out to maintain social distancing.
Masks will also be required for the event. The annual fall fest at the nearby Mildale Farm is scheduled for the same day, but capacity limits due to COVID-19 have already been reached for the event.
Roeland Park to host virtual town hall about sales tax ballot question on Oct. 14
The city of Roeland Park is hosting a virtual town hall on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. for the infrastructure sales tax ballot question that will appear on voter ballots Nov. 3.
The meeting will be held virtually and can be accessed online with the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/863107661. People can also dial into the meeting via phone at 1 (877) 309-2073. The access code is 863-107-661.
JoCo Election Office announces three new advance voting locations
The Johnson County Election Office Monday announced three new advance voting locations, bringing the total number of advance locations to 10.
All of the ten locations will open on Oct. 17. Below are the three new locations:
- Oak Park Mall, in the former American Girl store
- Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Boulevard
- Olathe Indian Creek Library, 16100 W. 135th Street
The other seven locations are as follows:
- Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Avenue
- Hilltop Conference Center, 770 W. 143rd Street
- Election Office, 2101 E. Kansas City Road
- Johnson County Northeast Offices, 6000 Lamar Avenue
- Johnson County Sunset Office Building, 11811 S. Sunset Drive
- New Century Fieldhouse, 5551 New Century Parkway
- Okun Fieldhouse, 20200 Johnson Drive
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Learn more about subscriptions here.