Briefly Noted: Lanesfield School to host fall open house on Oct. 31; JoCo Election Office announces three new advance voting locations

Lanesfield School to host fall open house on Oct. 31

The Lanesfield School is set to host a fall open house on Oct. 31, with no pre-registration requirements.

Participants of all ages can celebrate in the 1869, one-room schoolhouse from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Halloween. There will be stickball, reenactors, the Missouri Town Band and other activities spread out to maintain social distancing.

Masks will also be required for the event. The annual fall fest at the nearby Mildale Farm is scheduled for the same day, but capacity limits due to COVID-19 have already been reached for the event.

Roeland Park to host virtual town hall about sales tax ballot question on Oct. 14

The city of Roeland Park is hosting a virtual town hall on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. for the infrastructure sales tax ballot question that will appear on voter ballots Nov. 3.

The meeting will be held virtually and can be accessed online with the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/863107661. People can also dial into the meeting via phone at 1 (877) 309-2073. The access code is 863-107-661.

JoCo Election Office announces three new advance voting locations

The Johnson County Election Office Monday announced three new advance voting locations, bringing the total number of advance locations to 10.

All of the ten locations will open on Oct. 17. Below are the three new locations:

Oak Park Mall, in the former American Girl store

Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Boulevard

Olathe Indian Creek Library, 16100 W. 135th Street

The other seven locations are as follows: