JoCo residents financially impacted by COVID-19 may be eligible for free skills training at JCCC

Johnson County residents and businesses who’ve been financially impacted by COVID-19 may be eligible for free workplace skills training at Johnson County Community College’s Continuing Education branch.

The federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is funding the program, which seeks to provide training and skill building for those who may have experienced job loss, cut wages or reduced revenue due to the pandemic. Those interested should be committed to completing their short-term training program by December 30, 2020.

“From training in computer software, to business leadership, to the trades, these courses provide individuals with the opportunity to learn new skills and build on those they already use in the workplace,” said Elisa Waldman, Dean of Continuing Education at Johnson County Community College.

Short-term training options include

digital literacy

English as a second language learning

essential skills training

basic skills development

job upskilling or reskilling

You can find the application and qualification requirements on Johnson County Community College’s website here.