Briefly Noted: Voter registration deadline is today, Oct. 13; Merriam honors 2 police officers with life saving awards; Lenexa Chamber hosting lawn party

Last day to register to vote in Kansas is today, Oct. 13

There’s still time to ensure you can vote in the Nov. 3 general election: the last day to register to vote in Kansas is today, Oct. 13.

Johnson Countians have numerous ways to register, including online, via fax, email and even text message. Additionally, those who wish to to change their address or party affiliation must resubmit a voter registration application.

Two Merriam police officers receive metro area honor, life saving awards

Two Merriam police officers, Master Police Officer Jared Ruby and Ofc. Brandon Bates, will receive a Life Saving Award from the Metro Chiefs Association and the Merriam Police Department.

Ruby’s honor comes from an August incident in which he used cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillator to save a man who collapsed to cardiac arrest at Home Depot. Bates saved a Merriam resident’s life in March hours after completing CPR and AED training.

👏Congrats are in order for two @MerriamPolice officers who sprang into action and saved lives in separate incidences. Officers Jared Ruby and Brandon Bates will receive the Life Saving Award from the Metro Chiefs Association and Merriam PD. Read more https://t.co/5vIepdi9nI. pic.twitter.com/S7McWM58MO — City of Merriam, Kan (@MerriamKS) October 8, 2020

Lenexa Chamber of Commerce to host lawn party Oct. 15

The Lenexa Chamber of Commerce will host a lawn party on Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Following a successful lawn party in August, the chamber decided to host a fall edition party outside of the chamber office at 11180 Lackman Road. Snacks and drinks will be provided, including options from Limitless Brewing, Lost Evenings Brewing Company and Transport Brewery.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and maintain social distancing during the event.