2020 candidate forum: Kansas House District 30

COVID-19, the pandemic’s impacts on schools, climate change and abortion rights were among the topics of discussion during the Post’s Oct. 6 forum for candidates seeking office in Kansas’ 30th House District, which covers parts of Lenexa and Olathe.

Below is the list of questions posed by the Post staff and readers to Democratic incumbent Rep. Brandon Woodard. Republican challenger Laura Williams did not chose not to participate. She is one at least 9 Republican office seekers who have either declined the Post’s invitations to participate in our public forums or have simply not shown up.

Here, we explain why we host election year forums and what it means for our readers when candidates don’t participate.

The video of the forum the District 30 forum can be viewed on the Post’s Facebook page and is also embedded below.

