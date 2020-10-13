2020 Candidate Forum: Kansas House District 23

COVID-19, Second Amendment rights, and spending priorities were among the topics of discussion during the Post’s Oct. 6 forum for candidates seeking office in Kansas’ 23rd House District, which covers parts of Lenexa, Overland Park and Shawnee.

Below is the list of questions posed by the Post staff and readers to candidates Democratic Representative Susan Ruiz and her challengers Republican Jeff Shull and Libertarian Matthew Clark.

Shull was not present at this forum, as he was one of the Republican candidates for races in northern Johnson County who chose not to participate in the Post’s forums this year. Here, we explain why we host election year forums and what it means for our readers when candidates don’t participate.

The video of the forum can be viewed on the Post’s Facebook page and is also embedded below.

