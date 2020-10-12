Shawnee Police looking for suspected attacker after man walks into ER with stab wound

Shawnee Police are investigating after a man walked into an emergency room with injuries from a stabbing late Sunday.

Hospital staff at Advent Health Shawnee Mission in Merriam called Shawnee Police about 11:15 p.m. to report the incident.

Recorded radio traffic indicated the man believed the incident happened along 75th Street near Ballentine Street.

Overnight, police confirmed that the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim described his attacker as a white man with a beard who was dressed in dark clothing.

Officers from Shawnee and Merriam searched along 75th Street between Nieman Road and the hospital but could not locate a crime scene.

Major Jim Baker of the Shawnee Police Department says the detective working the case as of Monday morning had not finished a report on the incident, and there were no other updates.

Anyone with information that may help with this investigation can call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.