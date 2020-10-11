One man injured, suspect leaves scene of Overland Park shooting

A man was transported to an area hospital after reportedly being shot on Sunday afternoon in Overland Park.

Recorded radio traffic says officers were dispatched to a reported fight in the east parking lot of The Clines Apartments, 8400 block of Wedd Street, just after 1 p.m.

As officers responded, they were informed by dispatchers that one of the men involved in the fight had been shot.

According to radio traffic, the suspect left the apartment complex in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the man, with a single gunshot, to an area trauma center in stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police cordoned off a stretch of the parking lot with police tape where the fight and shooting allegedly occurred until an Evidence Technician was able to document the scene.

No other details were immediately available. The Overland Park Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Check back with this report for updates as they become available.