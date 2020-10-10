Your Community: Election and voting resources

Whether you are a seasoned voter or registering for the first time, recent changes and social distancing guidelines may have you looking for more information. Johnson County Library is helping serve the needs of our community by connecting people to resources that provide nonpartisan education. This is done through online programs and voter resources. If you’re looking to register, view a sample ballot, review campaign themes, fact-check and more, the Library has you covered.

Here are some important things to know before you vote.

Who can register?

You must be a resident of the state in which you are registering and be a U. S. Citizen. If you are 17, but will turn 18 before the election date, you can register.

How do I know if I am already registered to vote?

Check your status and polling location from VoterView provided by the Kansas Secretary of State. If you have changed your name, moved, or want to change party affiliation, you will need to re-register before the next deadline.

Where do I register?

You can register online from the Vote 411 website. For a paper form, visit the Kansas Secretary of State website to print one. You can also pick one up at your nearest Johnson County Library.

How do I vote in advance or by mail in ballot?

You can apply to vote by mail from your County Election Office, or through KSVotes. Voters with permanent disabilities are eligible to apply for Permanent Advance Voting Status, and return to your County Election Office.

Where do I find more information about candidates?

You can view a sample ballot from the Johnson County Election Office, Ballotpedia, and Vote 411.

Ballotpedia provides biographical, current and past work of elected officials, campaign themes and more.

Factcheck.org is a nonpartisan, non-profit site covering many topics of current interest related to campaign topics as well as 2020 Presidential candidates.

Politifact, a non-profit news organization, offers fact checking on current topics, candidate statements and claims, media personalities and campaigns. Users may also submit claims to have them fact checked.

For information about candidates or issues, Shawnee Mission Post and The Kansas City Star include coverage of local candidates and issues on upcoming ballots. Johnson County Library provides access to these publications, visit the eNewspapers section to get started.

Here are some important dates in the upcoming elections in Johnson County:

Oct 13: Last day to register for the General Election

Oct 14: Advanced Voting by Mail begins for the General Election

Oct 19: Advanced Voting in Person begins for the General Election

Oct 27: Last day to apply for an advance ballot (vote by mail) for the General Election

Nov 2: Last day to advance vote in person for the General Election.

Nov 3: General Election day: all mailed ballots must be postmarked by today and received no later than 3 days following the election day (Nov 6). Advance ballots may be hand-delivered to the county election office or to any polling place within the county by close of polls.

For more detailed information, visit the Johnson County Library Elections and Voting page.

