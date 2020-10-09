Q39 brings tailgating home

If you’re like most of Kansas City, you’re more than a little bummed that you aren’t tailgating outside Arrowhead this football season – the iconic scoreboard glowing in the distance, the KC Wolf shaking his tail feathers from one side of the parking lot to the other, and most of all, the smell of barbecue wafting through the crisp fall air. While watching Kansas City get that W might look a little different this year, Q39 is still smoking and grilling your favorite game day fuel for all your at-home watch party needs.

Curbside Pickup

Q39 began offering curbside pickup during the first citywide stay-at-home order in March but kept the popular option after dining rooms re-opened. Curbside-pickup continues to be an alternative and convenient way to have fresh, championship-winning barbecue at home.

Getting in on the action is simple, just visit Q39’s website, www.Q39KC.com, to place an order. Once you arrive at Q39, the masked and gloved ‘Q2Go’ team brings your ‘que to your car. Aside from its smoked meats, the full menu is available for curbside pickup.

The restaurant’s ‘Grab N Go’ meal packages, another result of quarantine, became a mainstay on the menu. The meal packages feed anywhere from 4-24 people and include two meats (brisket, pulled pork, house-made sausage, or bone-in chicken), three signature sides, Q39’s award-winning sauces, pickles, utensils, plates and napkins for easy clean-up.

Q2Go

Another option for fans craving ‘que is ordering Q2Go for carryout. With online ordering, your champion-made favorites are just a click away. Visit the Q39 website to place your order for immediate pickup or to schedule a time for pickup. Q39 makes it even easier with designated entrances and parking for grabbing Q2Go orders, so you can skip the line and be home in time for kickoff.

Kansas Citians looking to venture out on gameday can dine-in at one of Q39’s socially distanced tables or on the four seasons patio.

From Grab N Go packages to Q2Go and curbside carryout, no matter how you choose to cheer on Kansas City this year, they’ve got the Q.

Visit Q39 online at Q39KC.com to make reservations, place carryout orders and shop Q39 rubs and sauces. Or visit Q39 at either of its two locations: in Midtown at 1000 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111 or the Overland Park location at 11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, KS.