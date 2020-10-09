Funnel cake wagon on Shawnee Mission Parkway donating proceeds to Harvesters

While summer events like carnivals and festivals were canceled due to COVID-19 this year, northeast Johnson County residents and visitors can still enjoy a fresh funnel cake, at least through the end of this weekend. And as an added bonus, proceeds from funnel cake purchases are going toward serving those with food insecurity.

Laney Heiberg and her husband Shaun parked their funnel cake wagon at 8800 Shawnee Mission Parkway, and have donated more than $5,000 to Harvesters through a donation partnership. Heiberg said the decision to partner with Harvesters was an easy one.

“[Harvesters] really helps spread food to people who are food insecure, and we knew that during this time especially — with so many people’s job situations changing — that the need was even greater,” Heiberg said.

As a result of COVID-19, the Harvesters food network is reporting a 40% average increase in the number of individuals requesting help, Community Engagement Manager Logan Heley said. Every $1 helps the nonprofit organization provide three meals, and the funds raised by the funnel cake wagon will help feed the community’s children, seniors and families, he said.

Thus far, Heiberg said customers have been excited to support the nonprofit. Oftentimes, customers will tell her about their time volunteering or about someone they know who works for Harvesters, she said.

“Harvesters is such a recognizable part of the community and people know what great things they do,” Heiberg said. “[Customers] just are so excited they are able to support them in a different way, I think it’s a surprise.”

Heiberg said the wagon will remain at the Shawnee Mission Parkway through the weekend, and will likely be moving on Oct. 12.

The funnel cake wagon is open today, October 9 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Heley said those who are interested in supporting Harvesters should consider volunteering, as the nonprofit is in need of volunteers “now probably more than ever in our 41-year history.”

You can visit www.harvesters.org/GiveTime to review the organization’s safety precautions and to register for a volunteer shift and for those who want to help raise money can find out more here.