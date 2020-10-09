Briefly Noted: Voter registration event to be held at Ikea Merriam Oct. 10, 11; SM West alumna makes professional debut as soccer player

Voter registration event to be held at Ikea Merriam Oct. 10, 11

The Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, MainStream Coalition and Ikea Merriam have teamed up for a voter registration event the weekend of Oct. 10.

The two-day event will provide participants with Kansas voter registration materials in addition to information about Nebraska, Colorado and Iowa registration. The event will be at Ikea Merriam, 6000 Ikea Way, on the parking level just inside the entrance area and behind the escalator at the following dates and times:

Oct. 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants should wear a mask and maintain social distancing as all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed. The event is 100% nonpartisan.

SM West alumna makes professional debut as soccer player

Sinclaire Miramontez, a Shawnee Mission West alumna, made her debut as a professional soccer player on Oct. 4 with the NC Courage.

NC Courage is a North Carolina Division I women’s soccer team, and were the 2019 National Women’s Soccer League Champions. Miramontez played for the first time as a substitute in a game against the Houston Dash.

Landlocked Opera to host fall event benefiting artists impacted by COVID-19 on Oct. 9

Landlocked Opera Inc., a Kansas City-based organization, is hosting Fall into the Opera on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.

The event, which will be held in the parking lot of Armour Heights Community Church at 7900 Jarboe Street, will benefit artists impacted by COVID-19. A $10 donation is encouraged and can be taken either at the door or online here. Masks are to be worn and social distancing will be maintained.