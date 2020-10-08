Briefly Noted: Overland Park Police Department  to host virtual Trunk-or-Treat; AdventHealth names CEO for South Overland Park location

Overland Park Police Department to host virtual Trunk-or-Treat



The Overland Park Police Department is taking Trunk-or-Treat online due to COVID-19.

Although the event normally takes place at the Myron E. Scafe building, virtual Trunk-or-Treat will be in registrant driveways. After registering, participants can decorate their trunks between Oct. 14 through Oct. 20 with kid-friendly decorations.

Participants can submit and share their decorated trunks to roz.johnsonfinch@opkansas.org or use the hashtag #2020TrunkOrTreatOPPD on social media. Winners will be announced online and via social media by Oct. 27. Decorators can register to participate in up to two of the following categories:

Most creative and original, featuring the best use of costume and makeup

Movie mania, including the best decor that incorporates a movie or television show

Back the Blue, the best decorations that support law enforcement

Those interested can register through Friday, Oct. 16, online here. The first 250 registrants will receive a goodie bag filled with candy from the police department.

AdventHealth names CEO for South Overland Park location

AdventHealth named Alan Verrill as chief executive officer for its South Overland Park hospital at 7820 W. 165th Street.

Verrill will join the team in mid-October from his current position as chief medical officer for Littleton Adventist Hospital in Littleton, Colorado. Verrill brings 25-years of experience to the hospital, and is a board-certified internist.

“I am looking forward to expanding AdventhHealth’s mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ to the south Overland Park community,” Verrill said in a press release. “Over the next year, we will focus on completing the hospital’s construction and recruiting an expert medical staff and exceptional leaders to join our team.”

The campus opened in 2017 and began construction in fall 2019 to bring a new birth center with surgical services, an intensive care unit and heart care. The expansion is anticipated to bring nearly 200 full-time jobs, and construction should be completed in late 2021.

KCI receives downgraded rating for debt amid new terminal construction

The Kansas City International Airport received a downgraded rating for debt issued amid its new terminal construction.

Standard & Poor, a major rating agency, lowered KCI’s debt rating from an “A” to an “A-” on Sept. 20, the Kansas City Star reports. The rating implies the airport “can still meet its obligations but can be affected by economic conditions,” according to the Star.

St. Thomas Aquinas senior selected as First-Team Under Armour All-American

Caroline Bien, a St. Thomas Aquinas senior, has been selected as a First-Team Volleyball Under Armour All-American.

Bien is among 11 athletes nationwide selected, and will be invited to participate in a match on Jan. 1 in Florida. Bien will be presented with a jersey between the third and fourth quarters of the homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 9.