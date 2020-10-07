Prairie Ridge Elementary in Shawnee receives $2,000 in COVID-19 relief funds

Prairie Ridge Elementary in Shawnee has received a $2,000 grant for COVID-19 relief from the Northeast Kansas Library System. The school plans to use the money to purchase library materials.

Alvie Cater, spokesperson for the USD 232 school district in De Soto, said staff at Prairie Ridge Elementary learned of the grant opportunity in July.

“School libraries were invited to apply for grants for up to $5,000 to pay for materials or solutions to help with the challenges presented by the pandemic,” Cater said.

What funds will go towards

When Prairie Ridge Elementary submitted an application for the grant money, staff noted that the funds would be used to purchase a new library cart to house quarantined books and materials until they could be cleaned and sanitized, as well as new signage for the library’s fiction sections and floor decals for social distancing.

The grant funds may also be used for books, e-books and teaching materials.

Prairie Ridge Elementary is one of 41 schools in 18 school districts to receive a grant from the Northeast Kansas Library System. In awarding grants for COVID-19 relief, the library system’s selection committee said it prioritized the following three aspects: