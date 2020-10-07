Bookstore at Johnson County’s Central Resource Library permanently closing Oct. 10

The bookstore located within Johnson County’s Central Resource Library is permanently closing its doors.

Johnson County Library announced Tuesday that the Friends of Johnson County Library Bookstore, operated within Central Resource Library was closing up shop on Oct. 10. Central Resource Library is located at 87th Street and Farley in Overland Park,

Christopher Leitch, a community relations coordinator at Central Resource, said the bookstore closure is the first step toward consolidation of services and sales venues per the Friends 2019 strategic plan.

The Central Resource bookstore, which accounted for about 11% of total Friends revenue, will now turn into space for the development office, coordinators, and the Johnson County Library Foundation.

“Now the Friends, as supporters of the library, understand that staff and patrons need the space in the building, so are giving up that modest footprint,” Leitch said.

The Friends of Johnson County Library sell donated books and other items to support special events, staff professional development and early literacy programs, according to the Friends website.

The bookstore is closing out its inventory with bargains like 50% off books — including children’s books — and AV renovations sale through Saturday. Those who wish to shop need to schedule an appointment with Becky Epperson via email at bepperson.jclfriends@yahoo.com.

Below are the dates and times appointments can be made:

Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10, time is to be determined.

The bookstores at the Blue Valley and Antioch branches remain open and can be accessed via appointments, which can be made online here.