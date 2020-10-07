Briefly Noted: Lenexa launches new bike share program this fall; Leawood judge 1 of 3 female finalists seeking vacant Kansas Supreme Court seat

Lenexa launches new bike share program this fall

Lenexa has partnered with BikeWalkKC’s RideKC Bike program to offer electric-assist bikes — also known as E-bikes — and rental hubs at the following locations in the city:

Black Hoof Park, Oak Shelter parking lot

Black Hoof Park, Stone Wall Shelter parking lot

Lenexa civic campus, trail west of the Lenexa Rec Center

Central Green Park entrance

Little Mill Creek Park

Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, east of Legler Barn

Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, Grand Pavilion parking lot

Old Town Lenexa, east of the historic business district

These hubs and bicycles were ready to use starting Oct. 1. The bikes will be available through Nov. 30 and stored indoors through the winter. City staff said the majority of the startup costs for the program were reimbursed through the Federal Highway Administration with Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality funding.

Multiple RideKC Bike rental hubs are located in Johnson County parks in Lenexa, including one in Mill Creek Streamway Park and five in Shawnee Mission Park. Bike rental details are on the city’s website. Cost is $1 to unlock the bike and 10 cents per minute. City staff reported that RideKC Bike has sanitation methods to ensure rider safety.

Leawood judge 1 of 3 female finalists seeking vacant Kansas Supreme Court seat

Judge Melissa Taylor Sandridge, a resident of Leawood, is one of three women who are finalists for a vacancy on the state’s Supreme Court. KCUR reports this is the first time in Kansas history that all three finalists are women.

The court on Monday announced that the three nominees for the opening created by the Sept. 18 retirement of Justice Carol Beier are Judge Kim Cudney, Judge Melissa Taylor Standridge and Kristen Wheeler.

Standridge has been a Kansas Court of Appeals judge since February 2008. Before that, she worked for a federal magistrate judge, a federal district court judge and for the Shook Hardy and Bacon law firm in Kansas City. [For the first time, finalists for Kansas Supreme Court vacancy are all women — KCUR]

Overland Park to host Concert in the Park Oct. 8

The city of Overland Park is hosting a Concert in the Park on Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The concert will feature Everyday Strangers at Thompson Park, 8045 Santa Fe Drive. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing during the event.

Lenexa closing 91st St for realignment at Clare Road starting Oct. 8

Lenexa will close 91st Street from east of Green Road to Clare Road starting Thursday, Oct. 8, weather permitting. Construction crews will remove this portion of 91st Street, and a new section of 91st will connect to the first roundabout north of the current 91st Street and Clare Road intersection. City staff expect the new 91st Street alignment to open in about 30 days.

The work is part of the construction of The Timbers at Clear Creek subdivision.