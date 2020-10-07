2020 Candidate Forum: Johnson County Board of County Commissioners District 2

Johnson County’s role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, partisan divisions on the board of county commissioners and rising property taxes were some of the main highlights from the Shawnee Mission Post’s candidate forum for the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners District 2 race.

Jeff Meyers and Rob Patterson are vying for the District 2 seat in the November general election. The race is nonpartisan, although some commissioners have called to make commissioner elections partisan. The District 2 seat is occupied by Jim Allen, who declined to run for a third term.

Below is the list of questions posed by the Post staff and readers, including the timestamps. The video of the forum can be viewed on the Post’s Facebook page.