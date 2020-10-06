SM North student appointed to Merriam parks and recreation advisory board

The Merriam Parks and Recreation Advisory board recently welcomed a youth member to its team. Evan Quinley, a Shawnee Mission North sophomore, has been appointed to the parks committee, where he’s charged with helping guide city staff on parks and recreation programs and recommending policies for city council consideration.

“We are excited to welcome Evan to the board,” Parks and Recreation Director Anna Slocum said. “As a youth member, he will gain valuable first-hand experience of how municipal government works. I hope this civic role will encourage him to continue serving as an adult.”

A family friend suggested Quinley apply for appointment, and he said he saw it as an opportunity to be an active member of his community. He and his family frequent the city’s parks and trails, and Quinley said he hopes he can encourage his peers to do the same.

“I am hoping to be a voice among kids my age to spread the word about the new Merriam Community Center, the parks and trails, and programs the city offers,” said Quinley, who is serving Ward 3. “Maybe I will have some good ideas for increasing attendance at the community center.”

The city is currently looking for a Ward 1 resident to serve on the parks and recreation advisory board. Those interested can apply online here, or can fill out an application at city hall, 9001 W. 62nd Street.