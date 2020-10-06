Briefly Noted: JoCo’s average home price approaches $400,000; Plowboys’ BBQ in OP celebrates first anniversary

Johnson County’s average home price nears $400,000

In August, the average sales price of new and existing homes in Johnson County reached nearly $400,000, according to the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors.

The rising costs of housing in Johnson County underscores a long-standing concern that houses are too expensive for many working- and middle-class families. The increase in home values has triggered an increase in residential property taxes in Johnson County. Under the 25.6 mill taxing rate approved for next year, an average home in Johnson County at $346,000 would be assessed $1,019, or about $84.92 a month. That would amount to $2.67 monthly – or $32.04 yearly – increase over this year.

Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson said higher housing prices make communities increasingly unattainable for many middle and working class families.

“Prairie Village is stronger as a city if our police, our teachers, our restaurant workers can live amongst us. And it’s better for business, too, because they have a broader pool of employees,” he said. “I think from a city planning standpoint, we don’t want to make Prairie Village a place where those families cannot ever afford to live or buy.”

[With average sale prices at $400,000 will JoCo get serious about affordable housing? — The Kansas City Star]

Overland Park Plowboys’ BBQ celebrates first anniversary

The Overland Park Plowboys’ BBQ — the chain’s first Kansas location at 6737 W. 75th Street — celebrated its first anniversary last week.

The Overland Park Chamber of Commerce joined Chief Pitmaster Todd Johns and the Plowboys’ team for a masked-up ribbon cutting ceremony.

89th Terrace west of Pflumm in Lenexa closed for six weeks

Lenexa has closed 89th Terrace west of Pflumm Road starting Monday, Oct. 5, for about six weeks as part of a neighborhood storm drainage improvement project.

Crews will provide a marked detour route via Pflumm Road to 90th Place to Park Street to 89th Terrace.

Shawnee moves council committee meetings to Mondays

Beginning in October, the Shawnee City Council City will conduct its committee meetings on Mondays. Mayor Michelle Distler will chair these meetings moving forward.

Shawnee council committee meetings previously took place on Tuesdays. The change is part of the city council’s ongoing discussions for conduct of public meetings, specifically regarding the roles of the mayor and council president over council meetings and the line of succession in the event the mayor can no longer serve in that position.