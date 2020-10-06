2020 Candidate Forum: Kansas State Board of Education District 2

Subjects dominating the conversation across the United States in 2020 — namely, the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on schools, as well as the role of education as the country grapples with its racist history — drove much of the recent conversation between the Shawnee Mission Post and Melanie Haas, the Democratic candidate pursuing the open District 2 seat on the Kansas State Board of Education.

Haas faces Republican Benjamin Hodge in the November general election for the District 2 seat. Haas participated by herself in the candidate forum Wednesday evening. Hodge did not respond to the Post’s repeated requests to participate, nor our direct invitations to join the forum.

Below is the list of questions posed by the Post staff and our readers, including timestamps. The video of the forum can be viewed on the Post’s Facebook page and is also embedded below.