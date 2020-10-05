Roeland Park moves forward with Roeland Drive stormwater project

A section of old corrugated metal pipe along Roeland Drive will be removed and replaced, in an effort to mitigate flooding concerns. The Roeland Park City Council last month awarded the stormwater project contract to Gunter Construction in an amount not to exceed $196,540.

Why it matters: As the lowest of eight bids, Gunter’s price point comes in well below the city engineer’s estimate of more than $250,000 for the project.

Gunter will remove five trees along Roeland Drive to allow for removal of old corrugated metal pipe. New trees will be provided to residents who are affected by this, and all necessary easements have been acquired, according to city documents. Older metal pipes have caused flooding issues along Roeland Drive before. In 2017 failed storm sewer pipe led to sinkholes forming in the backyards of two homes located at 57th and Roeland Drive.

Gunter was also recently awarded a $4.5 million contract for the construction of the Rock Creek channel improvement project in Mission.

The bigger picture: The project relates to the city’s strategic plan in an effort to minimize flooding concerns. Specifically, the project will replace aging stormwater infrastructure with newer materials that are both more durable and have an increased life expectancy, according to city documents.

What’s next: Following the city council’s unanimous approval, Gunter will complete the work with approximately 73% of their own manpower, according to city documents. The total project budget is $250,000 — with $30,000 for design and $220,000 for construction.