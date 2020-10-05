New bakery and restaurant concept coming to Lenexa Public Market this fall

Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, is gaining a new restaurant this fall. Butterfield’s Bakery & Market is slated to open in late November or early December.

The bakery and market concept is an initiative by Kate Smith, chef-owner of Kate Smith Soirée, a bakery and cake shop located in the market. Butterfield’s will feature a range of soups, salads and sandwiches along with house-made breads, brunch on the weekends and an expanded menu of sweets by Smith and her team.

The bakery and market concept will serve as the anchor restaurant tenant and will be located in the space previously occupied by Madman’s KC BBQ, which vacated earlier this year.

Smith started out at the market in March 2019 as a popup day cart vendor; she sold specialty macarons for a few months before opening Kate Smith Soirée in June.

When the barbecue restaurant closed at the market a few months ago, Smith said she saw an opportunity to expand her business and fill a gap in the market’s blend of cuisines.

“We could have stayed in our little stall and kept serving desserts, but I’ve always felt like the public market was lacking a great sandwich and brunch option,” Smith said. “I’ve wanted to expand our current stall to offer fresh breads and ice cream as well, but our 100-square-foot space only gives us room to do so much. Then with the closing of Madman’s, the market’s need for a new restaurant outweighed any fears that I may have had.”

Carmen Chopp, manager of the Lenexa Public Market, said the team is “thrilled” to announce the addition of Butterfield’s to the lineup of offerings at the market.

“In addition to being a gathering space and point of connection for our community, the public market was designed to be a small business incubator,” Chopp said. “Kate’s growth and expansion is proof of concept. That this is happening in the middle of a pandemic is nothing short of incredible and speaks to her work ethic, ingenuity and tenacity.”

The name Butterfield’s pays homage to her grandmother, who inspired her love of cooking.

“With the amount of families that come to the market, comfort food, desserts and ice cream are a must,” Smith added. “The Lenexa Public Market and the City of Lenexa have been nothing but supportive of my business from the beginning and are truly in it to help small businesses like mine grow.”