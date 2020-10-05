Merriam terminates car dealership development agreement

The Merriam City Council last week terminated the Merriam Pointe agreement — which would have brought a new car dealership to Frontage Road.

Under the termination agreement, Infiniti owner Richard Webb will sell 7000 W. Frontage Road, or tract B to Randy Reed, who owns Reed Hyundai. Reed is currently building a Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram dealership next to tract B.

The termination agreement saves the city $1 million tax increment financing funds and will result in a four-acre parking lot and potential brand expansion, according to city documents. City Administrator Chris Engel said he appreciates Webb’s efforts and desire to deliver on his vision for tract B.

“If not for [Webb, tract B] would still assess at zero and would have zero economic value for anybody,” Engel said. “It really took him looking at it and saying he thought he could do something with it, and the city deciding to partner with him as an equity partner, which is, I think, why we do TIF.”

Reed has until Dec. 31, 2021 to complete construction, at which point the $5 million in supplemental tax increment financing will become payable to Webb. The tax increment financing terminates upon completion of the parking lot, and at that point it will return to the city’s tax rolls, Engel said.

Engel said the parking lot will result in more revenue than the dead space a new building would yield.

Merriam originally committed to $6 million worth of tax increment financing under the redevelopment agreement, and that TIF would have run until July 2023. Engel said expects the parking lot will be completed by 2022.

The city council unanimously approved the Merriam Pointe agreement termination, as well as the following items related to the Merriam Pointe Agreement: