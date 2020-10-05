Briefly Noted: JoCo Sheriff endorses Adkins for Congress; Olathe Schools under scrutiny for handling of teacher facing stalking charge

Johnson County sheriff endorses Amanda Adkins for Congress

The campaign team for Amanda Adkins, the Republican contender for the Third Congressional District, announced Wednesday that Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is endorsing Adkins in her bid for Congress.

Adkins is challenging first-term Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids for Kansas’ Third Congressional District in November.

Hayden was seen unmasked at Adkins’s primary race watch party on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

“I’ve known Amanda Adkins for many years, and I know her support for law enforcement is genuine and steadfast,” said Hayden in a press release. “Now more than ever, we need leaders who aren’t afraid to support the brave men and women who protect us. Amanda understands what it takes to keep our communities safe, and she’ll have the backs of our police officers.”

Adkins said she was “honored” that Hayden supports her campaign.

“In Congress, I’ll work closely with local law enforcement agencies to ensure they have the resources they need, and I’ll always oppose any attempt to defund the police,” Adkins said. “Nothing is more important to me than keeping our district a safe place to live and work.”

Olathe schools allegedly knew of ex-teacher’s troubling history

Olathe Public Schools could face a lawsuit from a former student’s family after new allegations that the district knew ex-teacher James D. Loganbill had a disturbing predilection for young girls, yet continued to keep him in the classroom.

A report from The Kansas City Star shows accounts from some of Loganbill’s former students that he gave inappropriate and sometimes obsessive attention to them and other young girls during his 31 years working at Olathe Public Schools.

Loganbill was charged with reckless stalking in June, although the misdemeanor could be dismissed because the state statute on stalking requires the victim fear for his or her safety. [Olathe schools knew elementary teacher accused of stalking student had disturbing past — The Kansas City Star]

Kansas City Symphony to perform in R Park late October

Following the completion of R Park construction, the Kansas City Symphony is hosting a free, outdoor concert on Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.

The symphony will set up next to the pavilion and attendees can set up their lawn chairs or blankets on the concrete pad in front of the pavilion. Social distancing will be maintained during this event.