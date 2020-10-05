2020 Candidate Forum: Johnson County District Attorney race

The candidate forum for the Johnson County District Attorney race on Wednesday evening had a spirited back-and-forth at times, as incumbent District Attorney Steve Howe and challenger Zach Thomas sparred over issues facing Johnson County’s justice system.

Equitable justice for communities of color, highly scrutinized police shootings such as the death of John Albers in 2018, and over-incarceration of residents with mental health issues and drug addictions were just a handful of subjects raised by the Shawnee Mission Post and readers.

Below is the list of questions posed by the Post staff and readers, including the timestamps. The video of the forum can be viewed on the Post’s Facebook page and is also embedded below.