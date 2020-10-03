Your Community: Young Adult Literary Council

Young adults are growing up in a time unlike any other. It’s important that they have an outlet to connect and share with their peers. Johnson County Library invites teens to join the YA Literary Council to share favorite books, review titles for the Library website and participate in fun activities. It’s a great way to meet new people and receive volunteer credit hours for your time with us.

There are several opportunities to be a part of Young Adult Literary Council:

October

Sunday, October 4, 2:00 – 3:00 pm

Saturday, October 10, Noon – 1:00 pm

Sunday, October 18, 2:00 – 3:30 pm – Meet the Author Adib Khorram

Meet Adib Khorram, local author of Darius the Great is Not Okay and Darius the Great Deserves Better, as he talks about his writing process and answers your questions.

November

Sunday, November 1, 2:00 – 3:00 pm

Saturday, November 14, Noon – 1:00 pm

Sunday, November 15 2:00 – 3:00 pm

December

Sunday, December 6, 2:00 – 3:00 pm

Saturday, December 12, Noon – 1:00 pm

Sunday, December 20, 2:00 – 3:00 pm

These ​programs will be hosted using the meeting software Zoom. Registrants will receive an email on the day of the program with instructions on how to access the Zoom meeting. You do not need to download any software or create an account.

For more information about upcoming Young Adult Literary Council opportunities, visit the Johnson County Library Events page.

