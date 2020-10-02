OfficeMax on Shawnee Mission Parkway going out of business

Office Depot is permanently closing its OfficeMax location on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee. Located at 15600 Shawnee Mission Parkway in the Shawnee Station shopping center, the store closes Saturday, Nov. 14.

Kurt Colvon, one of the managers, said the company decided against renewing the lease at the shopping center. The Shawnee store will consolidate with the Merriam store on Antioch Road, which remains open.

OfficeMax’s upcoming closure is the latest for Shawnee Station, which lost Pier 1 Imports in the spring. Pier 1 Imports filed bankruptcy and also closed its Overland Park location in recent months.

The property owner of the majority of the Shawnee Station site is listed as Rubenstein Real Estate Company. Big-box retail stores Kohl’s and Target own their store properties.

Some items at OfficeMax are currently discounted by up to 30%, although Colvon expects further discounts as the store approaches its November closing date.

Office Depot and OfficeMax merged companies in 2013.