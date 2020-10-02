Merriam Community Center to open much-anticipated indoor pool Oct. 5

The Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street, is opening its long-awaited indoor pool on Monday, Oct. 5.

Following several COVID-19 -related supply chain delays that pushed back the opening, the public can access it beginning at 5 a.m. Monday morning. Parks and Recreation Director Anna Slocum said the city is ready for its new facility to be fully operational.

“Now’s the time to sign up to become a charter member, so you can experience everything our facility has to offer — including the indoor pool opening on Monday,” Slocum said. “We’re so excited to finally see our new, first-rate community center fully operational for all of our members and visitors.”

Features and COVID guidance

Merriam’s indoor pool features four 25-yard lap lanes, a tall slide and a family slide, a lazy river, zero-depth entry, a therapy pool and splash and play features.

The pool is open Monday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Swimmers must adhere to the following general rules at the indoor pool:

Wear proper swimsuit attire.

Swimsuits with metal or plastic zippers, buckles, rivets, buttons or other ornamentation or not permitted on any slide.

The only acceptable outside flotation device is a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket. No noodles, floaties, rafts, etc., are allowed.

Patrons coming to the new pool must still wear a face mask to enter the community center but then may take their face masks off before getting in the pool. Visitors are also encouraged to still follow safe COVID-19 mitigation practices, like keeping six feet of social distance and frequently washing their hands.

Earlier this summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance for swimming in public pools during the pandemic. The CDC said there is no evidence to suggest the disease spreads through water.

Charter membership window closing

Additionally, Oct. 5 is also the last day for the public to sign up for a charter membership at the community center. Charter members get at least two months free by paying for 10 months worth of a full 12-month membership.

Charter members will receive $10 in Merriam Community Center bucks to use as they wish on child watch or concession cart items, as well as invites to special events, free guest passes, free fitness evaluation and a free beach bag and towel.

Resident charter memberships for a household cost $540 annually, and cost $675 annually for non-residents. To sign up for a charter membership, visit the community center front desk where staff will assist with the application process.