Briefly Noted: Lenexa’s annual Dumpster Days coming this weekend; Local faith leader Rev. Adam Hamilton to receive civility award

Lenexa’s annual Dumpster Days event is this weekend

The city of Lenexa’s annual Dumpster Days event for residents to get rid of bulky items takes place this weekend.

Residents can drop off dead trees, old furniture, defunct appliances and other bulky items on Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lenexa Municipal Services Service Center, 7700 Cottonwood St. Fees apply, so residents are encouraged to check the city’s website for rates.

Anyone with dead or dying ash trees on their property can also dispose of their tree debris.

Roeland Park seeks high schoolers for youth committee memberships The city of Roeland Park is looking for high school students to join a number of its committees. The students would be youth representatives, and would learn about Roeland Park while earning community service hours. Below are the committees: Parks and trees committee

Arts committee

Sustainability committee

Community engagement committee

Aquatics committee Those interested can fill out a committee application form found here.

American Public Square names Rev. Adam Hamilton as inaugural recipient of civility award

American Public Square at Jewell is recognizing Rev. Adam Hamilton, pastor of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, as the inaugural recipient of the organization’s Founder’s Civility Award. Hamilton will receive the award in conjunction with the organization’s annual event, Evening at the Square, which takes place virtually on Oct. 13.

The organization reports that the award is intended “to honor the accomplishments of a remarkable leader who has demonstrated a commitment to bringing together our diverse community to engage in civil, fact-based dialogue.”

“We believe Adam embodies that ideal in every interaction and serves as a model for us all,” the organization wrote on its event page.