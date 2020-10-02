2020 Candidate Forum: Lenexa area Kansas Senate District 21 race

Medicaid expansion, anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ Kansans and the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic were a few of the main topics raised during the Shawnee Mission Post’s second of 19 candidate forums ahead of the November general election.

This forum on Tuesday evening featured candidates vying for Kansas Senate District 21 seat in the Lenexa area. Democratic incumbent Sen. Dinah Sykes faces Republican challenger Tom Bickimer in the November general election. Both candidates participated in the forum.

Below is the list of questions posed by the Post staff and readers, including the timestamps. The video of the forum can be viewed on the Post’s Facebook page and is also embedded below.